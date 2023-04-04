Former Portsmouth city manager drops lawsuit against city for wrongful termination

The lawsuit was filed in October 2022, months after the Portsmouth City Council voted 4-3 to fire Jones in May 2022.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth's former city manager, Angel Jones, is dropping her $5.35 million wrongful termination lawsuit against the City of Portsmouth, a source confirmed to 13News Now.

According to an e-mail obtained by 13News Now, Jones will move to non-suit her case, meaning she won't pursue the case as it was filed, but she could refile her claims as long as it's within the statute of limitations.

The e-mail states that Jones' attorneys indicated that she may refile at a later time.

In the suit, Jones claimed to witness or hear of reports of bribery, "pay to play" atmospheres, and misconduct of several city council members including Vice Mayor De'Andre Barnes, Councilman Mark Whitaker, Councilman Paul Battle, and Councilman Christopher Woodard.

Steve Heretick, one of Jones' attorneys, told 13News Now in October that she was seeking justice for wrongful termination, breach of contract, fraud in the inducement, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

However, he proposed an alternative to compensatory and punitive damages if those Portsmouth City Council members agreed to certain terms.