Former Portsmouth police chief files $15.4M lawsuit against city

Angela Greene, who was fired in 2020, filed the multimillion-dollar lawsuit for wrongful termination and defamation. It names prominent city and state leaders.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Former Portsmouth police chief Angela Greene filed a $15.4 million-dollar lawsuit against the city in Portsmouth General District Court around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Sources told 13News Now that Greene filed the suit to clear her name and reputation. She hopes other sworn officers who follow the law are not terminated as she states she was.

Besides naming the city, itself, the wrongful termination and defamation lawsuit list several high-profile city and state leaders:

LaVoris Pace

Lisa Lucas-Burke

Louise Lucas

Dr. Lydia Pettis Patton

Rev. Milton Blount

In September 2020, Greene was fired from her job. Greene said city leaders did not give her a reason for her termination but said she was an "at-will employee."

“20 years, like you said, hard work. I never thought it would have ended this way,” Greene said.

Greene was put on 30 days of administrative leave with pay on September 4, 2020 after a protest at Portsmouth's Confederate monument in Olde Towne on June 10, 2020 became a center of controversy in the city.

It was during that protest that demonstrators pulled down a statue that was part of the monument. The statue landed on Chris Green and left him with serious injuries.

In August 2020, Greene released 14 warrants for people who were at or had some involvement in the Confederate monument protest. State Senator Louise Lucas and members of the NAACP were among those charged. Greene sent out a statement in August about issuing those charges.

When Green was put on leave in September, Dr. L. Pettis Patton said that Greene's was put on leave, pending an investigation.

Although Pettis Patton did not specify the nature of the investigation or who would conduct it, a person within the police department told 13News Now that the investigation was regarding Greene's decision-making on the job, her actions and her behavior.