Four adults and a child shot in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating after five people -- including a child under the age of 10 -- all walked into local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

According to Portsmouth Public Information Officer Sgt. Misty Holley, police received a call at 8:50 p.m. Friday of a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Edwards Street.

When officers arrived, they learned that an adult man and an adult woman had walked into Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Then a short time later, two more adult men and a boy walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, also with gunshot wounds.

Police say all five have serious injuries, but all are expected to survive.

There is no word on the circumstances on this shooting, or if there is a search for any suspects at this time.