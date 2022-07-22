Four people taken to hospital after house fire in Portsmouth

Shortly after noon, firefighters were still working at the scene.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services battled a house fire Friday morning.

According to a news release, officials got the call at 11:29 a.m. to respond to the 200 block of Wall Street.

They were told that four people were inside a home that was on fire, but when firefighters arrived, all four had gotten out safely.

Heavy smoke could be seen from the rear of the house, according to officials.

All four people were treated and then taken to local hospitals.

Their names and conditions haven't been released at this time.

