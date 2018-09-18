PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating two shootings that happened minutes apart early late Monday night.

The first happened on Freedom Avenue just after 11 p.m. At the scene, police found two men who had been shot. One victim was shot in the leg, while the other was shot in the torso.

Three minutes later and just a few blocks away, police found two more men shot on Greenwood Drive. Both had been shot in the leg.

Police said one of the four victims has possible life-threatening injuries.

Right now, investigators do not know if these shootings are connected. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

