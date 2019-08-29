PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Four police officers were placed on paid administrative leave after an incident involving "young citizens" according to a press release.

On Wednesday, Police Chief Angela Greene informed Portsmouth City Manager Dr. Lydia Pettis-Patton of an incident that involved an interaction with "our youngest citizens" and Portsmouth Police Officers.

After Chief Greene reviewed the citizen complaint about the incident that happened Tuesday, she immediately assigned staff to investigate the accusations.

The preliminary investigation led the Portsmouth Police Department placed four officers on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated further.

“I will take all necessary action to ensure that Portsmouth Police Department interactions with the community are respectful and appropriate under the circumstances,” said Chief Greene.

No further details will be provided due to the age of the citizens involved.