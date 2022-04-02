Free gas: Portsmouth church once again giving away thousands in fuel

Grove Church gave away $20,000 in free gasoline at Exxon Tiger Mart in Portsmouth this morning.

NORFOLK, Va. — As gas prices hold steady at record highs, hundreds of drivers lined up for free gas today!

This morning, Portsmouth's Grove Church gave away $20,000 in free fuel.

Outside Exxon Tiger Mart in Portsmouth, hundreds of cars, trucks, and SUVs wrapped around block with drivers waiting to fill up their tanks for free.

This is the second year they’ve given away free fuel. Last year, they gave away 10 thousand dollars in free gas.

Associate Pastor of Ministry Development and Community Engagement Akeem Walker said now they’re doubling the number.

“Whether you’re driving a Mercury or a Mercedes, we’re meeting your need, today. No questions asked," Walker said. “Last year we did about 200 cars at $25 a piece. This time we’re doing $40 a car and we’re going to do 500 cars. So that equals $20,000.”

Free gas sounds almost too good to be true, but there’s no strings attached here.

It's a long wait, but it's worth it in the end.

“This is awesome, nothing but God, I tell you. This is a ministry right here," said driver Sandra Bishop. “I came out here to get gas I’ve been out here since 5:30! Yes!”

Gas prices are holding steady at roughly $4 a gallon. Walker said once again, the church noticed a need and stepped in to help.

“I haven’t filled my tank up since; so this is the first time, since the prices went up," driver Francine Clark said.