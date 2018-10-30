PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) —

State, city and school leaders gathered inside the Edmons Center Tuesday to hear Portsmouth Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy give his second annual "State of the Schools’’ address.

His message was to focus on big picture and long-term goals, while making some big changes.

"As superintendent, I want all students to receive a high-quality education," said Bracy.

Since becoming superintendent in 2015, Bracy expanded school programs, especially for "career and technical education" so students can find jobs straight out of high school. This year, he's working to improve other areas of learning, including broadening the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) program.

STEM program teacher Matt Stakes said adding drones to the program gives students a leg up in future job options.

"We have a STEM school that's making a difference in the lives of our children," said Stakes.

During the event, Bracy announced that he also is putting a focus on attendance. For a school to get fully accredited, the Virginia Department of Education requires less than 10 percent of students miss less than 10 percent of class. Right now, 14 of 19 Portsmouth Public School District schools are fully accredited. So, Bracy is encouraging staff to make sure attendance is high.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"We need our kids in school, and we need your help getting them there," he said.

While students are in class, a new security system called "the Raptor" should help protect them beginning this Thursday. That’s a new system where security or staff members at all Portsmouth public schools will check visitors' ID's against a national sexual offender database and public records.

"Safety is a big concern," said Bracy. "I want to make sure that we're taking every possible step."

Last but not least, Bracy announced that he also is pushing to build a new middle school. That would make the fourth middle school for the entire school district.

Bracy explained, "It'll give us an opportunity to have our 6th through 8th grade in one building."

© 2018 WVEC