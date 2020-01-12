Fugitive wanted for Portsmouth murder taken into custody

Jevon Scott was wanted for the June shooting death of Dornell Chavous.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth man is behind bars, almost six months after police say he killed someone.

Officers took 27-year-old Jevon Scott into custody on Tuesday. He has been wanted since June for the murder of 48-year-old Dornell Chavous of Chesapeake.

The shooting happened on the morning of June 11. Portsmouth Police were called out to the 1100 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, where they found Chavous suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. A few days after the shooting, police named Scott as the suspect.