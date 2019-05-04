PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam was among those in attendance for the Portsmouth State of the City address on Friday.

Northam and Mayor John Rowe announced a new economic development at the port, with the mayor heralding the arrival of more jobs and future economic investments.

Preferred Freezer Services is investing $60 million for a new cold storage facility at the port in Portsmouth.

The governor said the initiative will create 60 jobs.

RELATED: Gov. Northam announces new $60M cold storage warehouse in Portsmouth

“When people ask me, they say, 'Ralph, what is your top priority as the governor of the Commonwealth?’ It is for Virginia to be the top priority for business and workers. And if we continue to work together, we will be there,” Northam said.

Rowe said it's just one of many changes coming to the city. But there’s one thing the mayor did not address: the departure of former Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman, who said she was forced to resign.

Portsmouth City Councilwoman Elizabeth Psimas said the city wants to move on from that, and is looking towards the future.

“I support the city manager," Psimas said. "I’m sure she didn’t make any decisions flippantly. She’s been a professional in municipal government for many decades... hired and fired more people than you or I know.”

She continued: “It appears that Angela Greene is doing a wonderful job as interim chief. I think she has the respect of the officers. For all I can tell, she’s doing a super job. So you know, you move forward.”

Other big investments coming to Portsmouth, outlined by Rowe: $10 million for a fiber optic ring network.

“At the low end, will be 20 times faster than the fastest internet provider in Hampton Roads," Rowe said. "At the high end, it’s going to be 90 times faster.”

Rowe also pointed to an upcoming referendum on the potential for a new casino and a medical cannabis oil facility.

“That facility will open this November," Rowe said. "They’re bringing with it 45 jobs, paying an average of $55,000.”

Rowe told a full house at the Renaissance Waterfront Hotel: the city is on the right track for success.

Northam agreed. “I want Virginia to get back to being the number one state for business and creating economic opportunities for jobs is an important part of that,” Northam said.