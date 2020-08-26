Group shows its support for Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene

Several people gathered to take photos in lime green shirts with hashtag phrases like, "#OnTuesdayWeWearGreen" and "#GotGreene6."

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A rally for Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene was canceled on Tuesday, but that didn't stop a small group from showing their support for the chief.

Supporters say they have Greene's back after calls for her firing.

Last week Chief Greene announced 14 warrants for people allegedly involved with protests at the Confederate monument in June. State Senator Louise Lucas and members of the NAACP are among those charged.

"I think what has been left out of the narrative a lot, is Chief Greene herself is Black," said Miller Cary. "This isn't about race. This isn't right or left. This is simply about the rule of law and everybody should be living by the same rules."

They were hoping to attend a larger rally that was put together through a Facebook event. However, they say that event was canceled.