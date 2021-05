Each car will get $25 worth of fuel, courtesy the Grove Church.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Gas prices are going up but this weekend, you can fuel up for free in Portsmouth!

On Saturday, Grove Church VA is giving out $10,000 worth of gas, starting at 10 a.m. at the Exxon Tiger Mart located at 5830 High Street West. Each car will get $25 worth of fuel.