Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth fire station

A man walked into Fire Station 1 Thursday evening suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting after a man reportedly walked into one of the city's fire stations suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to Sgt. Misty Holley, at about 9:14 p.m., an adult man walked into Fire Station 1 on Effingham Street with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, there's no word on any possible suspects, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.