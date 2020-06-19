Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth fire station

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting after a man reportedly walked into one of the city's fire stations suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to Sgt. Misty Holley, at about 9:14 p.m., an adult man walked into Fire Station 1 on Effingham Street with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
At this time, there's no word on any possible suspects, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.