PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate died at a local hospital after she suffered a medical emergency Saturday night, officials said.

Regina Marie Honeycutt, 32, died around 10:47 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Colonel Chris Walz, Hampton Roads Regional Jail assistant superintendent, said in a news release.

Honeycutt arrived at the jail on Friday, and was serving a 3-year sentence on a probation violation imposed by the Norfolk Circuit Court.

Honeycutt suffered a medical emergency Saturday, and she was taken to a local hospital.

The Portsmouth Police Department has been notified and the Hampton Roads Regional Jail is conducting an administrative review.

