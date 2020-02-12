Hampton Roads Regional Jail superintendent announces retirement

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The superintendent of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail is retiring.
Col. Christopher Walz took over earlier this year, leading the jail through the coronavirus pandemic and a federal investigation into the deaths of several inmates.
Walz's last day will be on December 31, closing out 30 years in law enforcement.
In a statement, Sharon Scott, the Chairwoman of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail Board of Directors, said: "We thank and commend Superintendent Walz for his service to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail."
A bureau chief from the Newport News Sheriff's Office, Lt. Col. Jeffery Vergakis, will take over on January 1, 2021, as interim superintendent.
The Regional Jail Board of Directors is in charge of selecting a permanent replacement for Walz.