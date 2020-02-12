Hampton Roads Regional Jail superintendent announces retirement

Colonel Christopher Walz's last day at HRRJ will be on December 31, closing out 30 years in law enforcement.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The superintendent of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail is retiring.

Col. Christopher Walz took over earlier this year, leading the jail through the coronavirus pandemic and a federal investigation into the deaths of several inmates.

In a statement, Sharon Scott, the Chairwoman of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail Board of Directors, said: "We thank and commend Superintendent Walz for his service to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail."

A bureau chief from the Newport News Sheriff's Office, Lt. Col. Jeffery Vergakis, will take over on January 1, 2021, as interim superintendent.