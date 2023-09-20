Future of Hampton Roads Regional Jail remains unclear

The board ultimately decided to take no immediate action to close the jail.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Hampton Roads Regional Jail (HRRJ) will continue to take in inmates for the time being.

13News Now obtained emails between Portsmouth Sheriff Michael Moore and Portsmouth's Interim City Manager Mimi Terry discussing the possible closure of the jail after the sheriff cited multiple concerns.

On August 16, shortly after the meeting between the HRRJ board members, which includes Terry, Sheriff Moore sent an email, expressing concern about what was discussed in the meeting.

In his email, Sheriff Moore said he asked to have a "serious conversation" with Portsmouth City Council, but no one has fulfilled his request. He said at Wednesday's HRRJ board meeting that he heard Terry attempt to negotiate a deal with the Newport News Sheriff’s Office and the Hampton Sheriff’s Office to keep inmates from those two cities at the regional jail after it potentially closes.

In the same email, Moore said he advocated for Portsmouth city leaders to end the contract with the HRRJ, saying he has very few inmates currently in the facility. He said if the city officials cut the contract, they could save millions of dollars.

In September's HRRJ meeting, board members ultimately decided to take no immediate action regarding the jail's closure, and said the meeting was dedicated towards it's maintenance.

"It's function is to ensure that the jail is operating properly and that they have everything they need to be successful, and we are committed to the staff and committed to the inmates that are here," said Bill Geis, Deputy City Manager for the city of Chesapeake.