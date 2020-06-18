Historic Portsmouth 'Pass House' goes up for auction

The four-story, 24-room brick house in Olde Towne Portsmouth goes to auction on June 30. The restored home was built in 1841, on the corner of London and Crawford.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — If the coronavirus pandemic has you itching for a change of indoor scenery, good news: the Pass House is going to auction on June 30.

This 5,326-square-foot house has been restored, renovated and lovingly used for plenty of different businesses since it was constructed in 1841 for an attorney named Robert Murdaugh.

In the 1860s, it was used to house Union Troops during the Civil War. It was the place locals could come to get federal passes to cross the Elizabeth River, earning the house its current name.

Now zoned as a Historic Limited Office, the owner of the Pass House can use it both for business and as a home. Recently, the 24-room dwelling has been used to house medical offices, a photography studio and Airbnb guests.

The historic house is equipped to be versatile, with six bedrooms, five bathrooms, two kitchens and a kitchenette, a grand hall, dining room, six fireplaces, two covered porches, a fenced garden and two private courtyards.

