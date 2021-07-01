Fatal shooting under investigation in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A person is dead following a shooting in Portsmouth on Thursday night.
According to a police spokesperson, the shooting was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Connor Place and Aylwin Road.
Authorities say the victim is a male, but have not said if he is an adult or juvenile.
There's no word on any suspects at this time or what may have led to the shooting.
If you have any information that may help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also leave a tip online at P3Tips.com. Tipsters remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.