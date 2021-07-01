Fatal shooting under investigation in Portsmouth

A homicide investigation is underway after a person was shot in the area of Connor Place and Aylwin Road on Thursday evening.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A person is dead following a shooting in Portsmouth on Thursday night.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Connor Place and Aylwin Road.

Authorities say the victim is a male, but have not said if he is an adult or juvenile.

There's no word on any suspects at this time or what may have led to the shooting.