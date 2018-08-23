PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Portsmouth firefighters responded to a residential structure fire on Quiet Court Thursday morning.

Around 11:20 a.m., units arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and a fire through the roof of a home. Crews found a patient in the front yard with injuries due to the fire.

The person was treated on scene and taken to a local hospital by Portsmouth Medic Unit.

Fire crews made an interior attack on the fire, and it was rapidly extinguished.

No firefighter injuries were reported, and the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire has been listed as intentionally set.

