Three displaced following house fire on Portsmouth Boulevard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Three people have been displaced after a two-story duplex caught on fire Monday night.

Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services got a call for a structure fire around 7 p.m. in the 900 block of Portsmouth Blvd.

When crews arrived, they found a two-story duplex with heavy fire showing from the back corner.

The battalion chief said the crews made an aggressive interior attack and got the fire under control quickly.

No one was injured in the fire. However, three people have been displaced and are receiving help from the Red Cross.