Inmate dies at Hampton Roads Regional Jail

An inmate was found unresponsive shortly after noon on Friday, February 19. Emergency responders attempted resuscitation efforts, but the inmate was pronounced dead.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the third time in less than a month, an inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail has died, jail officials said.

Authorities say that in the latest incident, an inmate was found unresponsive shortly after noon on Friday, February 19. Emergency responders attempted resuscitation efforts, but the inmate was pronounced dead.

The jail has not released the inmate's name, nor did it say how the inmate may have died, only that an investigation is underway.

On February 4, two inmates at HRRJ passed away in separate, unrelated incidents. Jail officials said 49-year-old Keith Andre Robinson had been making preparations in the kitchen to start baking early that morning when he collapsed. An investigation into his death is also underway.