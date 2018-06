PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The interim superintendent of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail is taking over the job permanently.

Colonel David Hackworth was sworn into the position Tuesday morning. The Hampton Roads Regional Authority voted last month to keep Hackworth on full-time.

Former superintendent Ronaldo Myers left the jail in March after less than a year on the job. Hackworth served as Chief Deputy at the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office before working at the jail.

