RICHMOND, Va. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday awarded $249,330 to the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority to make improvements to their safety and security system.

The money will be used for security camera systems and fencing at the Swanson Homes, and Seaboard Square I and II developments to improve security and monitoring.

Nationally, $5.2 million is being awarded to 23 Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) in 15 states.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security Program supports public housing authorities as they address the safety of public housing residents.

These grants can be used to install, repair, or replace capital needs items including security systems, surveillance cameras, fencing, lighting systems, emergency alarm systems, window bars, deadbolt locks, and doors.

“Every family deserves to feel safe in their home,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “HUD is determined to ensure the well-being of public housing residents and these grants give communities the tools they need to make that happen.”

Here's a break down of where the $5.2 million went, and what it will be used for:

"With the intent to purchase security camera systems and add fencing, this funding will enable the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority to provide residents with increased security,” said Joseph J. DeFelice, Regional Administrator of HUD’s Mid-Atlantic region. “The upgrades will also provide management with improved monitoring capabilities at the properties. A win-win for everyone.”

HUD's mission is to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all. The Department’s Mid-Atlantic region includes Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia.

