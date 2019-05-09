PORTSMOUTH, Va. — DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App

Ahead of Hurricane Dorian, city officials in Portsmouth asked people in Zone A to voluntarily evacuate. The order went into effect at noon Thursday, September 5.

Properties in Zone A are the most at risk of flooding and storm surge.

To help out, the City of Portsmouth opened a shelter at I.C. Norcom High School, at noon as well.

"It’s a difficult time, I think for everyone there’s always that anxiety when we are in hurricane mode," said shelter coordinator Pamela Little-Hill.

She said they have plenty of resources for people to stay out of the storms way. "It’s scary, and all we want to do is just do our best to make sure people are safe.”

If I.C Norcom becomes too full, they’ll open Churchland Middle School and Woodrow Wilson High School for additional shelters.

It’s just one of the resources the city has to brace itself for Hurricane Dorian.

At least four city garages are open to the community. Those are located on County, Harbor, Middle and Water Streets.

It’s an invitation for people in low lying areas to park their cars on the second floor, for free. City officials ask anyone using this service avoid parking in reserved spots and take the car out, before 8 a.m. on Monday.

While Portsmouth offices closed to non-essential city personnel, school buses will shuttle people to shelters as needed.

Justin Arnold, the city’s Deputy Coordinator of Emergency Management, said, "We are in some impact zone for some high winds and heavy rain."

Arnold said double the first responders will work when the storm arrives. They’re prepared in case of rescue calls and potential recoveries

"We’ve brought more people in than we hopefully need and we’re prepared for the worst,” said Arnold.

City officials suggest you bring three days worth of supplies if you evacuate or go to a shelter.