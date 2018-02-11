PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A judge granted bond to a Portsmouth police officer who was indicted by a grand jury on two felony charges stemming from a 2017 shooting.
Jeremy David Durocher, 32, turned himself in on Friday before appearing in court. A grand jury indicted Durocher on Thursday on charges of Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm.
Durocher shot Deontrace Lamont Ward in the back, as Ward tried to flee police on October 29, 2017. Video obtained by The Virginian-Pilot shows Durocher wounding Ward, whom police described as an armed burglary suspect.
Durocher's attorney said his client was in clear danger, because Ward was armed, and police found a gun in his pants.
Ward pleaded guilty to several charges earlier this year.
A judge gave Durocher a $20,000 surety bond, and Durocher was released. He had to give up his passport, and he cannot travel outside of Virginia.
