PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A judge granted bond to a Portsmouth police officer who was indicted by a grand jury on two felony charges stemming from a 2017 shooting.

Jeremy David Durocher, 32, turned himself in on Friday before appearing in court. A grand jury indicted Durocher on Thursday on charges of Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm.

Durocher shot Deontrace Lamont Ward in the back, as Ward tried to flee police on October 29, 2017. Video obtained by The Virginian-Pilot shows Durocher wounding Ward, whom police described as an armed burglary suspect.

Jeremy David Durocher's booking photo

Portsmouth Sheriff's Office

Durocher's attorney said his client was in clear danger, because Ward was armed, and police found a gun in his pants.

Ward pleaded guilty to several charges earlier this year.

A judge gave Durocher a $20,000 surety bond, and Durocher was released. He had to give up his passport, and he cannot travel outside of Virginia.

