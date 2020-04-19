Inmate at Hampton Roads Regional Jail tests positive for COVID-19

The inmate is in medical isolation, Interim Superintendent Col. Christopher Walz said. The housing unit where the inmate resided is now on quarantine for 14 days.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate is now in medical isolation, Interim Superintendent Col. Christopher Walz said in a news release.

The inmate began displaying flu-like symptoms on Friday. Those symptoms included a high fever.

The inmate was removed from the general population and placed in medical isolation for observation, Walz said.

The inmate was tested and the results came back positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.

Walz said the jail is following the Department of Health guidelines. The inmate will remain in medical isolation until cleared to be able to return to the general population.

The housing unit where the patient resided is now on quarantine for 14 days. All individuals are under continuous monitoring by medical staff.

A small number of staff members that interacted with the inmate are now self-quarantining at home.

All employees, visitors, and contractors entering the facility are required to have their temperatures taken before they enter.