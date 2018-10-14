PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate has died after being found unresponsive in his cell Saturday, officials said.

Tomas Clements Jones, 60, died at the jail, Superintendent Col. David Hackworth said in a news release.

Around 3:22 a.m., Jones was found unresponsive in his cell bunk by an officer making security rounds, Hackworth said.

The officer immediately called for medical assistance and began life-saving measures. CPR was administered by jail and medical staff until Portsmouth EMS arrived.

Jones was pronounced dead at 3:42 a.m.

Hackworth said Jones arrived at Hampton Roads Regional Jail on March 29.

He was serving a 1 year to 6 months sentence on a probation violation imposed by the Norfolk Circuit Court, a 1 year to 6 months sentence on a probation violation imposed by the Portsmouth Circuit Court, and a 1 month sentence on trespassing imposed by the Portsmouth General District Court.

Portsmouth Police Department has been notified and the Hampton Roads Regional Jail is conducting an administrative review.

Last week, a Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate died at a local hospital Oct. 7 after she suffered a medical emergency Oct. 6.

That death is also under an administrative review.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC