Inmate found dead at Hampton Roads Regional Jail; staff says he had underlying conditions

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The interim superintendent of Hampton Roads Regional Jail said an autopsy was being done to determine how a 70-year-old inmate died Friday.

Col. Chris Walz said medical staff members found the inmate unconscious in his cell while they were on rounds around 5:15 a.m. They called a code and people with Portsmouth Emergency Medical Services came to the jail.

Walz said the inmate had underlying medical conditions. The 70-year-old arrived at the jail on April 9. He was supposed to serve a 1-year sentence out of Chesapeake for Habitual Offender 2nd Offense.