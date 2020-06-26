Investigators: Deadly house fire in Portsmouth is 'suspicious in nature'

One adult and three dogs died and a child was hospitalized in serious condition. Now, the fire is being investigated as a suspicious incident.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The fire that consumed a home in Portsmouth, claiming the life of one person, has been deemed "suspicious in nature" by fire marshals.

The Fire Marshal's Office released more details about their investigation into a colossal fire that destroyed a home in the 1100 block of Victory Boulevard.

Fire crews were sent there late Wednesday night and upgraded the incident to a two-alarm multi-structure fire after they saw flames had engulfed both the first and second stories of the house.

One adult and three dogs ended up dying and first responders had to rescue two children. A total of 13 people were left without a home as a result.

One other adult was hurt. Two kids also sustained injuries, one of whom was rushed to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

It took nearly an hour to extinguish the flames and even longer to stamp out lingering hot spots.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal's Office is working with Portsmouth detectives to learn more about what happened.