PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A judge has ruled that a teenager found guilty of trying to kill a Portsmouth Police officer must be deemed competent for his sentencing, and not retroactively for his conviction.

Back in April, a jury convicted Will Patterson Jr. of the attempted capital murder of Officer Angelina Baaklini.

Patterson is also facing six felony charges in connection with an unrelated robbery last October. However, last month a doctor found him mentally incompetent to stand trial.

On Tuesday his defense requested that the doctor's finding be applied to the attempted capital murder conviction, arguing that if he is incompetent to stand trial now, he was probably incompetent during his previous trial as well. The Commonwealth's Attorney disputed this, arguing they have evidence that Patterson is making it up in order to get out of the charges.

The judge ruled Patterson must be found competent for sentencing and sentencing only, indicating that the attempted capital murder conviction still stands and the defense will not be able to try to overturn it moving forward.

© 2018 WVEC