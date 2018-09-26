PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A judge upheld a Portsmouth city councilman's conviction on Wednesday.

Mark Whitaker had been found guilty on three counts of forgery back in July. At a sentencing hearing, the judge also upheld the jury's recommendations of a $2,500 fine for each count, making the total fine $7,500.

Before he affirmed jury's verdict, judge said he gave a lot of thought to this decision and went over the Motions from both sides as well as his notes from the trial. — Laura Geller 13News Now (@13LauraGeller) September 26, 2018

Whitaker originally faced 20 charges, including identity theft and fraud. During his trial, the judge dismissed 17 of the charges, citing lack of evidence. The only three that stood were for forgery. They involved Whitaker’s alleged victim, Kevin Blount.

During the trial, Blount testified that he is a contractor who worked with Whitaker’s church, New Bethel Baptist, to redevelop a dilapidated apartment complex across the street.

When the church tried to raise an additional $35,000 to finish the project, Blount said he did not give permission to borrow against his name and his now-defunct construction company, Valor Construction. However, a loan application and checks were cashed in his name through Whitaker’s credit union, New Bethel Federal Credit Union.

After the trial, Whitaker's attorneys filed a motion for the judge to set aside the jury's verdict, which the judge rejected on Wednesday.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC