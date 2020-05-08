Justice Department and HRRJ reach proposed consent decree following inmate deaths

The DOJ has filed an agreement in federal court that, if approved, would force the jail to provide better medical and mental health care for inmates.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Steps are being made to make the Hampton Roads Regional Jail safer for inmates.

The Department of Justice has filed an agreement in federal court that, if approved, would force the jail to provide better medical and mental health care for inmates.

The 13News Now investigative team has reported extensively on the issues and deaths at the jail.

Under this proposed "consent decree," the jail would provide better medical screening and create specialized mental health housing for inmates. A third party would check the jail’s compliance.

In 2015, the deaths of inmates at the HRRJ kicked off a DOJ investigation. In 2018, the DOJ released a report outlining dangerous conditions.

The City of Portsmouth is currently in the middle of a court battle about whether the sheriff should be forced to send inmates to the regional jail.