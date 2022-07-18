Juvenile shot in Portsmouth

Portsmouth Police said the boy's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Juvenile male was shot in Portsmouth Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Tejo Lane.

The department posted the notice on social media shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. However, Portsmouth Police did not clarify an exact time the shooting took place.

Police said the juvenile and taken to the hospital with a "non-life threatening" gunshot wound. He is expected to be okay.

Details are limited at this time. No suspect information has been released.