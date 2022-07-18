Juvenile shot in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Juvenile male was shot in Portsmouth Sunday afternoon.
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Tejo Lane.
The department posted the notice on social media shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. However, Portsmouth Police did not clarify an exact time the shooting took place.
Police said the juvenile and taken to the hospital with a "non-life threatening" gunshot wound. He is expected to be okay.
Details are limited at this time. No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip here.