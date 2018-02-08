PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Downtown Portsmouth is about to be home to a premier, live music spot soon.

The Greyhound at Olde Towne replaces an old Greyhound bus station at 701 Court Street.

It's expected to open in early 2019 and will feature bands that specialize in rock, blues, alternative, country, indie, Americana, bluegrass, and jazz music.

The venue will be a two-story concert hall that will be able to fit up to 500 people. It's also supposed to house an indoor "Food Truck Kitchen" featuring guest chefs for every show as well as a bar with craft beer selections.

This is another instance where a city is trying to revitalize Greyhound stations by transforming their venues.

In March, Tidewater Community College announced that the Greyhound bus station in the NEON District of Norfolk would be redeveloped into an academic building that will be home to a visual and culinary arts program.

Click here for more information on the new music venue in Portsmouth.

© 2018 WVEC