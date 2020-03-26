MAKING A MARK: Woman delivers free meals to kids in need during COVID-19 outbreak

Virginia schools are closed due to coronavirus concerns, leaving some families struggling to feed their kids during the day. One woman is helping with that.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — School is out across Virginia, and pickup locations are set up for kids in need to get free meals. But what about those who cannot leave home during the day?

Lindsey Anderson is a long-term substitute teacher in Portsmouth. She took to Facebook last week to reach out to families who need help as part of her organization, Vision Driven 757.

“A lot of these parents still aren't off of work. So, how are the kids gonna be able to get the lunches if they're not able to have transportation to get there?" says Anderson.

“I went out and I was like, you know, 'If you know of any kids that are at home and their parents aren't there, I don't have to meet them. I can leave [the meal] on the doorstep.’”

Sandwiches, fruit, chips, and drinks— Anderson buys it all, packages it all, and delivers it all to kids whose parents cannot pick up the meals.

“When I started out last week, I think when I started, I maybe had, like, 15 lunches,” says Anderson.

“And then, by the end of the week, I was delivering 40.”

Since Anderson’s original post last Monday, others have stepped up to donate or volunteer to sho they care.

“It's effective because people are starting to help more and the word is getting out there more, and the numbers of people in need, they're reaching out more and more,” says Anderson.

She says while it’s important to physically stay apart during this uncertain time, this is a safe and important way the community can still come together.

“I'm in a position where I can get out there and do something, so I'm going to do that,” says Anderson.

“I'm going to help these people. I'm going to be the change.”

To donate to or volunteer with Vision Driven 757, visit the organization’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/visiondriven/.