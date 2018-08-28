PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A Chesapeake man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month in Portsmouth.

Early on the morning of August 4, 33-year-old Rodney J. Anderson was shot in a shopping center parking lot along Victory Boulevard. Anderson drove to Maryview Hospital, where he later died.

Following an investigation, Portsmouth detectives identified the shooting suspect as 32-year-old Jermel M. Roscoe of Chesapeake. Roscoe was arrested Monday night and charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Roscoe is currently being held at Portsmouth City Jail.

© 2018 WVEC