A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Portsmouth on Sunday, police said.

Anthony Allen Worlds was taken into custody Wednesday by Portsmouth Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit and Chesapeake Police Department, police said.

Elbert Brown Jr., 33, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body in the 200 block of Wilson Drive on Sunday morning.

Medics pronounced Brown dead at the scene, public information officer Lt. B.K. Hall said.

Police held a R.E.S.E.T. (Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma) walk Monday in a Portsmouth community following the shooting.

