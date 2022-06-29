Man, boy hurt after Portsmouth shooting, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that left both a man and a boy hurt early Wednesday morning.
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the shooting happened near the 5100 block of George Washington Highway.
Dispatch confirmed that police got the call to respond at 2:12 a.m.
Both the man and the boy were shot, but they are expected to be okay.
Their names and any information on a possible suspect haven't been released yet.
If you know anything that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.