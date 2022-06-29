Man, boy hurt after Portsmouth shooting, police say

Their names and any information on a possible suspect haven't been released yet.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that left both a man and a boy hurt early Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the shooting happened near the 5100 block of George Washington Highway.

Dispatch confirmed that police got the call to respond at 2:12 a.m.

Both the man and the boy were shot, but they are expected to be okay.

