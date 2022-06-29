x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Portsmouth

Man, boy hurt after Portsmouth shooting, police say

Their names and any information on a possible suspect haven't been released yet.

More Videos

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that left both a man and a boy hurt early Wednesday morning. 

According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the shooting happened near the 5100 block of George Washington Highway.

 Dispatch confirmed that police got the call to respond at 2:12 a.m. 

Both the man and the boy were shot, but they are expected to be okay. 

Their names and any information on a possible suspect haven't been released yet. 

If you know anything that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement