Man charged with murder plot of 2 witnesses in Portsmouth found guilty

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — 41-year-old Nicholas Ortiz was found guilty of charges on plotting the murder of two people in Portsmouth, the Office of the Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney announced Wednesday.

According to a news release, Ortiz was found guilty of two counts of solicitation to commit murder for hire and two counts of felony obstruction of justice last year.

On October 18, 2022, an undercover operation was conducted where Ortiz spoke to a person that he thought to be a "hitman" via jail call. According to the release, Ortiz wished to have two victims killed because they were testifying against him in upcoming cases.

Unknown to Ortiz, he was speaking to an undercover Portsmouth Police Detective.