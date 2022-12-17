Man critically hurt after shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard, said PPD

The shooting happened on the 4700 block of Portsmouth Boulevard Saturday night, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is seriously hurt following a shooting Saturday night.

The shooting happened near the 4700 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

The department tweeted about the incident around 8:15 p.m.

Medics rushed a man to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The police department did not release any more information.

If you know anything that can help detectives, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK -UP, submit an anonymous tip online, or use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.