Man critically hurt after shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard, said PPD

The shooting happened on the 4700 block of Portsmouth Boulevard Saturday night, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is seriously hurt following a shooting Saturday night. 

The shooting happened near the 4700 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. 

The department tweeted about the incident around 8:15 p.m. 

Medics rushed a man to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. 

The police department did not release any more information. 

If you know anything that can help detectives, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK -UP, submit an anonymous tip online, or use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. 

