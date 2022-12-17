Man critically hurt after shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard, said PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is seriously hurt following a shooting Saturday night.
The shooting happened near the 4700 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.
The department tweeted about the incident around 8:15 p.m.
Medics rushed a man to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.
The police department did not release any more information.
If you know anything that can help detectives, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK -UP, submit an anonymous tip online, or use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.