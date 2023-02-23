Man dies after vehicle crash in Portsmouth, part of Victory Blvd. closed

As of 5:45 a.m., officers were still on the scene of the crash. The road was still closed off at Victory Boulevard and Greenwood Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a crash that left a man dead Thursday morning.

According to police, the single-vehicle crash happened at 1:53 a.m. near the 3500 block of Victory Boulevard.

The man died at the scene. His name has not been released at this time.

As of 5:45 a.m., officers were still on the scene of the crash. The road was still closed off at Victory Boulevard and Greenwood Drive.

If you're planning on driving in that area this morning, it's recommended you find a different route.