PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Police are working to learn the circumstances surrounding a man's death after his body was found at a gas station in Portsmouth Friday morning.

We're told detectives found the man dead at the Exxon gas station located at 720 London Street.

Officers were dispatched to that location shortly before 11 a.m.

The cause of death is unknown right now and no other details have been released at this time.

© 2018 WVEC