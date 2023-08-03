Man is in the hospital after shooting in Portsmouth

Police found a man with a non-life-threatening injury near 3500 Nelson Street and he was transported to a hospital for treatment.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is hospitalized from a gunshot wound after a shooting in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Police released the information at about 5:00 a.m. Thursday, this story will be updated as the police release available information.