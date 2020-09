The man was found shot in the 1600 block of Ekstine Drive. He's expected to be OK.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting in Portsmouth on Wednesday.

Police said the call came in around 12:50 a.m. in the 1600 block of Ekstine Drive.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. His injury is not considered life-threatening.

He was taken to the hospital.