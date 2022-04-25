Man injured after shooting in Portsmouth

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, and his injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was injured on Sunday night after a shooting in Portsmouth.

A tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department said that it happened at 11 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Roanoke Avenue.

That's near the Portsmouth Sportsplex.

His name hasn't been released at this time, and there is currently no suspect information.

If you know anything that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an online tip by clicking here.