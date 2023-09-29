Man injured in shooting in Portsmouth Friday night

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the victim walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound just after 10 p.m.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, officers were notified that the victim walked into the hospital around 10:09 p.m. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The victim told officers that the shooting happened on the 600 block of Edwards Street, where officers found a crime scene.

There is no suspect information yet.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to reach out to Portsmouth investigators by calling 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. People can also use P3 Tips to submit a tip.