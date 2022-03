The man suffered injuries that weren't life threatening. His name and condition are not known at this time.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on March 13.

A call to police was received at 5:07 a.m. that there had been an incident near the 900 block of Vermont Avenue, according to a tweet from the department.

The PPD is investigating a gunshot wound incident that occurred near the 900 block of Vermont Ave, around 5:07 am. An adult male sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/OXQ8WEgzTG — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) March 13, 2022

The man suffered injuries that weren't life threatening. His name and condition are not known at this time.