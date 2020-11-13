Man killed, another seriously hurt in Portsmouth shooting

Police say two men where in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon when they were both shot. One victim died, while the other is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another seriously hurt.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Victory Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, where they found a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About 16 minutes later, police were notified that another 20-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police say the men were in a car when they were shot. They drove to the 3200 block of Victory Boulevard, where one of the men died. The second victim was taken to the hospital in another vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing, and police do not have any suspect information at this time.