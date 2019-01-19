PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police Department detectives have arrested a 20-year-old in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday morning.

Police received a call for a medical response around 1:08 a.m. in the 3700 block of Turnpike Road. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said.

Medics worked on the man, but he was last pronounced dead. Officials identified the victim as Delvin Antonio Crosby.

On Monday, 20-year-old Aake J. Russan of Portsmouth turned himself in to police. He has been charged with 1st-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

