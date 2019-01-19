PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday morning.

Police received a call for a medical response around 1:08 a.m. in the 3700 block of Turnpike Road.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said.

Medics worked on the man and pronounced him dead.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this or any crime in the City of Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also submit their tips at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.

